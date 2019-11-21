Halftime shows at Los Angeles Lakers games have always been dedicated to the cheerleaders who train every single day for hours just to get their routines down. While cheerleading may not be as popular as it once was, fans still enjoy the performances and every year, it seems like the routines tend to become even more intricate. The Lakers are in a perfect position to enhance these routines as they are in Los Angeles where all the big stars are.

The best example of this was last night when James Corden, Rob Gronkowski, and Venus Williams joined in on the fun and were honorary members of the halftime show. Yes, that's right. All three of these people were dancing in the cheerleading routine and the results were pretty hilarious.

Fans seemed to get a kick out of the whole thing and watching Gronk dance in such an uncoordinated manner always makes for some pretty fantastic entertainment. Considering Corden is a late-night host, it can be presumed that this whole thing was just a sketch for his show but we don't know for sure, just yet.

Let us know in the comments below what you thought about the dancing and whether you thought it was good enough to warrant a second performance.