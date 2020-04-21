Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2019 after he won his third Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. In the eyes of many, Gronkowski is the greatest tight end to ever play the game although unfortunately, injuries cut his career short. He only got to play ten years in the league before he had to shut it all down because of the toll the sport was taking on his body.

Over the past few months, there have been all sorts of rumors that Gronkowski might want to return to the NFL now that his body has healed. While Gronk is typically quick to shut down these rumors, it appears as though he is giving them some validity now. On a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Gronk explained how he's feeling good and that anything is possible at this point.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at. You just never know, man," Gronkowski said. "You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."

There are certainly a plethora of teams out there who could benefit from Gronk's presence. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a team that comes to mind especially now that they have Tom Brady.

If Gronk does come back, let us know who you would want him to play for.