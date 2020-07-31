"Road To Fast 9 Mixtape" Drops Featuring Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, & More

There may be a delay with the release of F9, but that hasn't stopped music from the film's soundtrack from being released. The ninth installment of the long-running film series was preparing for its release, but after COVID-19 hit, the pandemic put Hollywood productions on pause. As of now, F9 is slated to hit theaters—if they're reopened—in April 2021, but to keep the hype going, the Road to Fast 9 Mixtape dropped on Friday (July 31).

We've already received tracks like "One Shot" with Lil Baby and NBA Youngboy and "Convertible Burt" by Kevin Gates and Tory Lanez, but now we have the full 13 tracks stacked with hitmakers. Artists like Don Toliver, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Skies, Toosii, Arcangel, Eladia Carrion, NLE Choppa, NoCap, Quando Rondo, Tyga, Mozzy, Jowell, Randy, and Allen Mock have added their vocals to the fast-paced soundtrack. Give it a few listens and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. One Shot - Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy

2. Convertible Burt - Kevin Gates, Tory Lanez

3. Clap - Don Toliver

4. Red & Yellow - Lil Skies

5. Flight to China - Wiz Khalifa, Toosii

6. No Hay Amor - Arcangel

7. Solo Llama - Eladio Carrion

8. Ruff Rydas - NLE Choppa

9. Family - NoCap, Quando Rondo

10. How 2 Ride - KINGMOSTWANTED

11. Too Fast - Tyga Mozzy

12 No Bailes Sola - Jowell & Randy

13. Phantom - Allen Mock