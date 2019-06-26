Ro James Returns With Luke James For Seductively Smooth "Magic"

It's been a HOT minute since we've reported German r&b artist, Ro James, dropping anything. The last we wrote about him, he had dropped off his single "Excuse Me" in August of last year, which was the first thing he released following his Smoke EP in March of that year. “Feels good to be back," he said at the time of the release. "This process has been different, a growing process for sure. Had to take some time for my mental . Can’t wait to share ....Album in November,” Unfortunately, Ro didn't return with an album as he said he would, but he was one of the various artists which collaborated on Forever Words - a 2018 album of a multitude of varying artists recording poetry and lyrics by Johnny Cash set to music.

Now, Ro returns with r&b and jazz singer Luke James, and production duo Nez & Rio, to deliver a slow, seductive banger with "Magic." The laid-back, boom of the beat, combines magically (pun intended) with the contrast of Ro's perfectly pitched falsetto and Luke's bass-y undertoned, and slightly raspy and leisurely, musically-spoken addition.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sit, way back, one hand on my wood…grain

Top down, I can’t hear a fucking thing

I just smoke on to my brain

Counts before it goes insane and sing

Please don’t stress me mama, no

Don’t come around me cutie pie