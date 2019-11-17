Ro James Preview New Album With "Last Time"

mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Milca P.
November 17, 2019 05:25
Ro James issues a reminder on "Last Time."


Following up on 2018's "Excuse Me" track, Ro James has returned to deliver on a smooth new cut in the form of "Last Time."

The smooth new cut offers a sample of Usher's "Can Uh Handle It?" and offers a directive in expressing appreciation for a special lady.

"'Last Time' will be the first song I release from the new body of work," James previously expressed. "These last 2 years I’ve been recording a million songs...Something I learned: even [though] we all busy, the hustle is real. As men, we can forget to treat our Queens like she’s a priority while tryna accomplish our goals. Because someone else will."

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me, when's the last time
He noticed all your efforts
Told you that you lookin' good today, baby
Tell me, when's the last time
He told you that he wants you
And he's happy that he made you his lady

