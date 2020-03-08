mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ro James Is "Touchy Feely" On His Latest Song

Milca P.
March 07, 2020 22:09
ByStorm Entertainment/RCA RecordsByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records
ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records

Touchy Feely
Ro James

Ro James issues new "Touchy Feely" track.


Following up on his "Last Time" single, Ro James has returned to keep the bedroom favorites rolling in as he unleashes his latest "Touchy Feely" single. This time around, the German-born crooner details a steamy scenario as he and his lady opt to bring in another friend into the mix, leaving Ro to sing subtly of the details.

The new track precedes James forthcoming sophomore outing and adds onto the soulful trail set by cuts like "Last Time" along with sparing appearances on Cassie's "Rollercoaster" and fellow crooner Luke James' "Go Girl" alongside BJ The Chicago Kid last year. Get into "Touchy Feely" down below and keep an ear peeled for James' next move.

Quotable Lyrics

Hands on you, hands on me
I'm on you, she's on me, yeah
You met her then put me (Ooh)
Down for three (Ooh)
So touchy feely

