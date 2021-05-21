RMR's New Drop "Vibes" With Tyla Yaweh Is A Summer Anthem Waiting To Happen

Trying to define singer and rapper RMR's (pronounced 'rumor') musical style is not an easy task, and that's the way he prefers it. To say that RMR has more range than your average new artist is an understatement. With the release of his anthemic new track "Vibes" featuring Tyla Yaweh, RMR proves why he's an up and coming force to be reckoned with.

"Vibes" is a track that has that flare that just oozes 'song of the summer' elements. Over a tropical, yet vibrant beat, RMR sings and raps his way through the song effortlessly. His bars hit just as hard as his vocal melodies.

In this banger he sings lines such as, "I been in and out of love baby. Walked around with a broken heart. Take it out and replace it with something much harder, promise I'll never be down and out on love again." In another part of the song he raps bars like, "We can have a one on one, even if we pull out guns. Run Ricky run. We even made a movie scene, shot it in a limousine yeah." Whether he's spitting or singing, the quality of the lyrics are still just as fire.

The release of "Vibes" follows RMR's previous drop, the equally unique and sonically pleasing "Her Honeymoon." He dropped his first extended play, Drug Dealing is a Lost Art in June of last year. Throughout his catalogue, the hip hop and country elements are present like they are in "Vibes." "Vibes" is the first drop from RMR's new album campaign, which is still in development. Stay tuned for more, and let us know what you think of his latest release in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

South of France just for the vibes

G wagon to the party so they're coming my way

Out in Vegas just for the vibes

MGM bring the bottles they gon come my way

ATL yeah you know the vibes

Going up on a Monday they gon come my way