RMR Shares New Single "Her Honeymoon"

In February 2020, masked artist RMR (pronounced “rumor”) exploded on the scene with his first single “RASCAL”, which was a rework of Rascal Flatts’ song “Bless The Broken Road.” The song certainly had a lasting impact and left fans excited for his EP DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART, which came later last year. The EP had features from Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Future, with production from Timbaland. RMR concluded his successful year with 4th Qtr Medley, a short film where he re-imagined three hit songs.

The music video for “Her Honeymoon” stars model Janet Guzman and Reedo Brown, who play characters in RMR’s “script.” RMR offers a variety of different endings to the music video’s story, asking fans to choose which ending they like the best. The “choose your own adventure” narrative is certainly indicative of who RMR is as an artist, choosing bits and pieces of each genre he likes to fit his own individual musical style.

“Her Honeymoon” is the beginning of a new creative chapter for RMR, who is putting out the single to promote his upcoming project. This is definitely not the last we will be seeing of RMR.

Listen to “Her Honeymoon” and watch the video, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You can tell that I miss it, you see the pain on my face

Foreign keys and degrees, she make it look easy

Tease me shawty, tease, ain't missin' your candy

Tell me shawty, tell me, some of your plans is

Smokin' on a spliff to help you escape it