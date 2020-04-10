mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RMR Expands On The Genius Of "Rascal" With New Single "DEALER"

Alexander Cole
April 10, 2020 18:55
166 Views
20
2
Image via RMRImage via RMR
Image via RMR

DEALER
RMR

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RMR is back with another country-tinged trap song about masking pain with lots of drugs.


Just a week before the Coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic, a man by the name of RMR, pronounced rumor, dropped a country song called "Rascal." The song featured RMR in a trap music video setting, although the actual music didn't fit the visuals. The song was an interpolation of a Rascal Flatts track except the lyrics were changed for a hip-hop audience. RMR's music video went viral and people immediately began to anticipate what he would create next.

Well, RMR is finally here with a new single off of his upcoming debut album, Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art. The song is appropriately called "DEALER" and features more of a trap beat, although the country guitars are still present in the form of a loop in the background of the production. Throughout the song, RMR flexes his vocal chops while lamenting about the pain he feels and how he uses drugs to mask it all.

RMR's style of country trap is not to be confused with that of Lil Nas X. If you're curious, we highly recommend checking this out.

Quotable Lyrics

Go 'head, sip it, bet I'll keep on sippin'
Drinkin' bottles after bottles, feelin' all exquisite
Fuckin' models after models, all these hoes junkies
Can't see me, tinted inside my Bentley
Fiends in the club and they swear that they litty

RMR rascal flatts DEALER new song Songs new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS RMR Expands On The Genius Of "Rascal" With New Single "DEALER"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject