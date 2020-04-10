RMR Expands On The Genius Of "Rascal" With New Single "DEALER"

Just a week before the Coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic, a man by the name of RMR, pronounced rumor, dropped a country song called "Rascal." The song featured RMR in a trap music video setting, although the actual music didn't fit the visuals. The song was an interpolation of a Rascal Flatts track except the lyrics were changed for a hip-hop audience. RMR's music video went viral and people immediately began to anticipate what he would create next.

Well, RMR is finally here with a new single off of his upcoming debut album, Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art. The song is appropriately called "DEALER" and features more of a trap beat, although the country guitars are still present in the form of a loop in the background of the production. Throughout the song, RMR flexes his vocal chops while lamenting about the pain he feels and how he uses drugs to mask it all.

RMR's style of country trap is not to be confused with that of Lil Nas X. If you're curious, we highly recommend checking this out.

Quotable Lyrics

Go 'head, sip it, bet I'll keep on sippin'

Drinkin' bottles after bottles, feelin' all exquisite

Fuckin' models after models, all these hoes junkies

Can't see me, tinted inside my Bentley

Fiends in the club and they swear that they litty