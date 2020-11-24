mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RMR Completes "4th Quarter Medley" With New Song "Substitution For Love"

Alex Zidel
November 24, 2020 11:34
20 Views
00
0
RMR via YouTubeRMR via YouTube
RMR via YouTube

Substitution For Love
RMR

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RMR re-imagines the classic Goo Goo Dolls song "Iris" on his latest release.


RMR has a clearcut vision of where he's heading, and to witness him taking each necessary step on his path to superstardom has been refreshing. Ever since he broke out onto the scene with his unconventional track "RASCAL", the masked mystery man has been impressing audiences with his genre-bending style. 

For the last few weeks, RMR has been teasing the arrival of his latest project, a short film titled 4th Quarter Medley. The complete film is officially out now, complete with the third part, which re-imagines the Goo Goo Dolls' classic song "Iris". RMR gives his take on the song with a live band, singing in a smoky room and delivering raw emotion, pain, and more context behind his character. "Substitution For Love" features yet another stunning vocal performance from RMR, who just keeps proudly showing his cards whenever he's challenged.

Watch the full short film below and check out "Substitution For Love" at the 4:51 mark.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't give up my world to touch you
Even opposites in the end just might attract
But I don't wanna miss you right now
And with all your secrets, you can't haunt
Help me, I'll keep my mouth shut
Even though we made a promise that I won't forget
We'll substitute love for lies

RMR
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  20
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
RMR goo goo dolls iris 4th quarter medley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS RMR Completes "4th Quarter Medley" With New Song "Substitution For Love"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject