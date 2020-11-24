RMR Completes "4th Quarter Medley" With New Song "Substitution For Love"

RMR has a clearcut vision of where he's heading, and to witness him taking each necessary step on his path to superstardom has been refreshing. Ever since he broke out onto the scene with his unconventional track "RASCAL", the masked mystery man has been impressing audiences with his genre-bending style.

For the last few weeks, RMR has been teasing the arrival of his latest project, a short film titled 4th Quarter Medley. The complete film is officially out now, complete with the third part, which re-imagines the Goo Goo Dolls' classic song "Iris". RMR gives his take on the song with a live band, singing in a smoky room and delivering raw emotion, pain, and more context behind his character. "Substitution For Love" features yet another stunning vocal performance from RMR, who just keeps proudly showing his cards whenever he's challenged.

Watch the full short film below and check out "Substitution For Love" at the 4:51 mark.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't give up my world to touch you

Even opposites in the end just might attract

But I don't wanna miss you right now

And with all your secrets, you can't haunt

Help me, I'll keep my mouth shut

Even though we made a promise that I won't forget

We'll substitute love for lies