RMR Comes Through With Unique Song Covers On "4th Qtr Medley"

Alexander Cole
November 28, 2020 10:55
4th Qtr Medley
RMR

RMR covers Drake, Matchbox Twenty, and the Goo Goo Dolls on his new EP.


RMR burst onto the scene earlier this year with his infamous song "RASCAL" where he covered Rascal Flatts all while delivering imagery that contradicted his vocals. Since then, he has been steadily releasing new music, including a new EP called 4th Qtr Medley in which he covers some popular tracks from different genres.

There are only three songs here that can be tied together in a seven-minute music video, found below. The tracks are called "The Wishing Hour," "That Was Therapeutic," and "Substitution For Love." The first track is a Matchbox Twenty cover of "3AM" while "That Was Therapeutic" is a unique take on Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later." The final effort here, "Substitution For Love," in an interpolation of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls. This new short EP is yet another display of RMR's talent and if you want to listen to something truly unique, definitely give this a shot.

Tracklist:

1. The Wishing Hour
2. That Was Therapeutic
3. Substitution For Love

