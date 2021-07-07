RMR has been a viral sensation ever since the release of "Rascal." The record further bridged the gap between country music and rap music while he's continued to showcase his versatility on 2020's DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART. Not only has he been winning over the hearts of fans across the world but apparently, he's also found a fan in Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone.

According to PageSix, 25-year-old RMR and 63-year-old Sharon Stone have been spotted "hanging out." They have reportedly been seen on multiple dates across Los Angeles including at celebrity hot spots like Delilah and The Highlight Room. The tabloid publication's source described Sharon as channeling Megan Thee Stallion's spirit this summer.

"She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” the source said. "They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there."

RMR and Stone have reportedly been getting to know each other better over the past few months. RMR "respects her and thinks she’s cool as f–k," the source added. He's also a big fan of Casino.

“They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship," the source continued.

Though RMR and the chief of staff of Stone's company didn't respond to the request for comments, Stone reportedly had "no comment" on the rumors.

