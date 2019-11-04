R.LUM.R Makes Major Label Debut With "Surfacing" Album

After a fruitful period in time, anchored by the breakout success of his "How This Feels" track, R.LUM.R has delivered on his latest Surfacing album, sharing on a deep-rooted effort that finds the Florida-bred artist at his absolute best.

"It’s very literal," he tells Rated R&B of the album title and artwork. "I thought that was a beautiful visual representation of what I feel like the process of listening to that record is like. I think the process of listening to the record is the process of surfacing [...] For me, this is the process of healing — like I’m coming up above the water. This is what surfacing feels like to me. That’s what I believe that picture represents with Surfacing."

Dive into the effort below.