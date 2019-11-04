mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

R.LUM.R Makes Major Label Debut With "Surfacing" Album

Milca P.
November 03, 2019 23:12
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Surfacing
R.LUM.R

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

R.LUM.R drops off "Surfacing" album.


After a fruitful period in time, anchored by the breakout success of his "How This Feels" track, R.LUM.R has delivered on his latest Surfacing album, sharing on a deep-rooted effort that finds the Florida-bred artist at his absolute best.

"It’s very literal," he tells Rated R&B of the album title and artwork. "I thought that was a beautiful visual representation of what I feel like the process of listening to that record is like. I think the process of listening to the record is the process of surfacing [...] For me, this is the process of healing — like I’m coming up above the water. This is what surfacing feels like to me. That’s what I believe that picture represents with Surfacing."

Dive into the effort below.

R.LUM.R surfacing Mixtapes new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES R.LUM.R Makes Major Label Debut With "Surfacing" Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject