mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

R.LUM.R Crafts New "Cold" Single

Milca P.
September 08, 2019 21:39
180 Views
30
0
CoverCover

Cold
R.LUM.R

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

R.LUM.R shares a new cut.


Nashville crooner R.LUM.R has shared his latest "Cold" single, a well-crafted ode to the end of a relationship's life cycle as he candidly unveils the thought process behind heartbreak.

“I want listeners to take away an idea they can be better versions of themselves in their own lives,” R.LUM.R explains of the new track. “I really believed in what Erykah Badu used to say about music, ‘Once I release it into the world, it’s no longer my story’. Once the audience listens to it, it’s their story. I can’t wait to see how people interpret it. There’s growth to be done, and you don’t have to be afraid of it.”

Quotable Lyrics

I know it’s hard being honest
Nothing hurts like the truth
It’s for the best I can promise
I hope you know that it's true
I’m not tryna make it worse

R.LUM.R
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  180
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
R.LUM.R Songs Cold new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS R.LUM.R Crafts New "Cold" Single
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject