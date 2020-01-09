RJMrLA Keeps Only Two Essentials In His Louis Vuitton Bag: Check it Out

RJMrLA shows up in the dictionary next to "minimalist."

Los Angeles staple RJMrLA keeps a minimalist bag on him when he's travelling. The 35-year-old rapper recently took a trip to New York to show off the inside of his Louis Vuitton bag, revealing that he truly travels light with barely any of his possessions holding him down. Taking a look at what he brought with him, you just know he'll be headed back to the West Coast with a slew of purchases though.

The frequent YG and Mustard collaborator placed his LV Monogram backpack on the table before emptying it out, which definitely did not take a long time. He started by flexing some major bands, pulling out a stack of blue strips and explaining exactly why he has so much cash on him. "We came to shop, you know what I mean," said RJ. "They got the best shops out here and all that."

The only other item that RJ makes sure he keeps on him is another essential: his phone charger. "You gotta keep your phone charged. You never know when you gonna pull up to a little socket and all that," he said. The Los Angeles artist knows that when he's travelling, he's going to leave with a lot more than what he arrived with, noting that he travels light so he can "leave heavy." I respect it.