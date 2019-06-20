RJMrLA Goes Back To The Classics On "Rat Race"

RJMrLA is a Los Angeles staple at this point. The West Coast vocalist has been in the game for years and through his collaborations with Mustard and YG, he's gained serious fame in his city. It's a pretty big deal to call yourself "Mr. LA" but RJ lives up to the moniker. He constantly puts on for his side with classic West Coast beats and his signature mix of rapping and singing. We've heard a few songs from him this year and today, we're excited to premiere his latest hit "Rat Race."

Speaking about the song, RJ told us, "I want people to bob their head and make them dance but with a message. People need to know what the rat race is. It's defined as an exhausting, competitive routine for wealth or power. I place the story in first person so people can relate but it's really about a general situation. Plus this shit bang."

RJ knows how to connect with his audience and he's absolutely right about one thing; this does bang. Stay tuned for his new album On God.

Quotable Lyrics:

Know my co-defendant won't get no surprise

Take mines and put his off to the side, let my middle finger rise high

I'll be outside if I want to

Send an addy, on god, I'ma rush through