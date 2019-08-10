RJMrLA has been around for a hot minute but now, he's officially released his debut album. On God is a 20-track project which might sound like a lot but it's filled with different vibes. And if your debut album is that anticipated, might as well give people what they want. The rapper's new project hails features from some of the biggest names in not only the West Coast but hip-hop as a whole. Young Thug, The Game, ScHoolboy Q, Mozzy and more make appearance across the album's tracklist as well as G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, and more.
Peep the tracklist below.
1. On God
2. Apartment
3. On One ft. ScHoolboy Q
4. Time ft. Young Thug
5. Money Goals
6. Rat Race
7. Numb to My Feelings ft. The Game
8. Bang My Line ft. O.T. Genasis
9. Pretty Bitches ft. G-Eazy & Bree Carter
10. Real LA Shit ft. Joe Moses
11. No Pressure
12. Watching
13. No Face No Case ft. Larry Jay
14. Randall Cunningham ft. Rich The Kid & Mike Wayne
15. Friday Night ft. Ty Dolla $ign
16. Long Way ft. Snoop Dogg
17. Real Wit Myself ft. Mozzy
18. Move It ft. Fresco
19. You Are Who You Are
20. Growing