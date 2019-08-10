1. On God
2. Apartment
3. On One ft. ScHoolboy Q
4. Time ft. Young Thug
5. Money Goals
6. Rat Race
7. Numb to My Feelings ft. The Game
8. Bang My Line ft. O.T. Genasis
9. Pretty Bitches ft. G-Eazy & Bree Carter
10. Real LA Shit ft. Joe Moses
11. No Pressure
12. Watching
13. No Face No Case ft. Larry Jay
14. Randall Cunningham ft. Rich The Kid & Mike Wayne
15. Friday Night ft. Ty Dolla $ign
16. Long Way ft. Snoop Dogg
17. Real Wit Myself ft. Mozzy
18. Move It ft. Fresco
19. You Are Who You Are
20. Growing