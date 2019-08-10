RJMrLA has been around for a hot minute but now, he's officially released his debut album. On God is a 20-track project which might sound like a lot but it's filled with different vibes. And if your debut album is that anticipated, might as well give people what they want. The rapper's new project hails features from some of the biggest names in not only the West Coast but hip-hop as a whole. Young Thug, The Game, ScHoolboy Q, Mozzy and more make appearance across the album's tracklist as well as G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Peep the tracklist below.