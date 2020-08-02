RJMrLA Comes Through With His New Project "Let Me Talk My Shit"

A lot of good music from the West Coast dropped this weekend. Of course, we've been running up the new Shoreline Mafia album but we also got some new heat from RJMrLa. Over the past few months, he's dropped off straight bangers such as "IRNWAP" ft. Bree Carter and "Enough Rounds" with 1TakeJay as he built anticipation for his latest release, Let Me Talk My Shit. Despite what the title suggests, the entire project is filled with major collaborations and RJMrLA swaps bars with many of his peers. Bino Rideaux, Joe Moses, Rucci, YelloHill, and more make appearances across the ten-song tracklist.

RJMrLA's latest project arrives just months after he released his joint project with Royce Mackin, Rich Off Mackin 2. Check his new project below.