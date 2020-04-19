mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RJmrLA & Royce The Choice Link Up For "Rich Off Mackin 2"

April 19, 2020 16:51
Rich Off Mackin 2
RJMrLa & Royce The Choice

RJMrLA & Royce The Choice give straight West Coast vibes on their new project.


Though it seems like the streets are empty these days due to the coronavirus, rappers are still feeding the streets with new music. It's necessary during these trying times in society and many artists have released new projects or singles in the past month or so. 

Even as Los Angeles and California as a whole remains under lockdown, RJmrLA and Royce The Choice have linked up to bless fans with their latest joint project, Rich Off Mackin 2. Laced up with twelve songs in total with a run time of 35 minutes, they deliver banger after banger infused with that classic California bounce. 

Perhaps once California and the rest in the world is back in order, we'll be able to cruise the streets with the bass-levels on high as Rich Off Mackin 2 serves as the soundtrack. 

