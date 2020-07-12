RJMrLA & 1TakeJay Profess Their Faith In A Chopper On "Enough Rounds"

RJMrLa has been dropping straight heat over the years, whether he's standing on his own two or working with some of the biggest names in the game like Young Thug or DJ Mustard. But at the end of the day, it's still a West Coast affair and he makes a concerted effort to represent his city, hence the name.

This week, the Los Angeles rapper returned with a brand new single featuring one of the hottest new rappers to emerge from the West in recent times. RJMrLA links up with 1Take Jay for a certified banger with "Enough Rounds." With a bass that's mean to rattle the trunk, and a soft ghost synth lingering in the back, RJMrLA and 1TakeJay detail the necessity to keep a strap around them at all times, though drawing a clever, and outrageous, parallel between the gun talk and their sexual encounters.

Quotable Lyrics

Give a bitch rounds, Mayweather

I only nutted like once, bitch, do better

N***s bank account empty, new dresser

Broker than a n***a with a cast, n***a, do better

