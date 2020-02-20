RJD2 Drops "Pull Up On Love" Ft. STS & Khari Mateen

RJD2's follow-up to 2016's Dame Fortune is officially on the way. To launch the campaign for The Fun Ones due out on April 17th, he released his new single, "Pull Up On Love" ft. STS & Khari Mateen. The single brings a heavy funk influence with STS, RJD2 and Khari Mateen leading the parade.

"This tune started with some Zigaboo-inspired drums, a nice little sweeping guitar lick, and a bass line that left plenty of space for wherever Slim (aka STS) was gonna take the track,” RJ said about the song in a statement. “I purposely left some room to fill out the track once the vocals were in place. So when Slim sent it back to me, and Khari had did his thing on it, it had such a great vibe to it that I didn't want to drench the track in production tricks and overdubs. I wanted the vocal performances to shine, so I basically cleaned up the mix, did a few breakdowns, and left it as is. It was great for the three of us to link up once again, since it had been years since we did ‘See You Leave’.”

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Energy's electric like the boogaloo

Don't hit the break, we breakin' like breaking one and two

You know it's shakin' like bacon, we goin' ham, oouu



