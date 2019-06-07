RJ Unleashes Bars About The Struggle On His "Apartment" Single & Visual

No longer rolling with 400 Summers, Cali rapper RJmrLA is embracing the next step in his career with a brand new album called On God, set to drop this summer via EMPIRE.“The phrase ‘on God’ has been used in urban society an ample amount of times as somewhat of a promise or basically giving your word that your statement is true,” RJ explained to Complex regarding the album's title. “So instead of saying I swear to God we’re saying I put my word ‘on God.’”

To coincide with the news, RJ has also released a video to accompany the project’s first single, “Apartment.” “‘Apartment’ describes my upbringing and the roots from which my music stems from,” he says. “We decided to release this song first because it gives brief details on the environment that molded our mentality, and being that the album is called On God it’s only right that we christen our listeners with some truth.”

RJ raps about growing up in the projects, in apartments where his "granny was the landlord," and how all his "n*ggas in apartments" now. The video opens with the rapper spitting bars in a laundromat, and moves to a scene shot in a parking lot filled to the brim with RJ and his gang. The LA rapper heavily reps his bloods gang affiliation by wearing (and having his homies in the video wear) a full red paisley ensemble.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man i grew up in apartments where my granny was a landlord

And the windows had bars like a metaphor

Basketball, I learned in the alley we playing half court

No net, just a rim and a backboard



