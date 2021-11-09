mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RJ Payne Brings Papoose, Royce Da 5'9", Rah Digga & More On "Hells Fury"

Aron A.
November 09, 2021 15:35
Hells Fury
RJ Payne Feat. Papoose, DJ Kay Slay, Royce Da 5'9", Cory Gunz & Rah Digga

RJ Payne delivers a massive posse cut with some assistance from Papoose, Royce Da 5'9", Rah Digga, Kay Slay, and Cory Gunz.


It truly feels like a rare occurrence these days to get a quality posse cut. Songs that round up some of the best rappers in the game as they push each other to showcase the competitive spirit of rap in a healthy manner. This week, RJ Payne came through with a new track to fill that void titled, "Hells Fury" featuring a line-up of revered lyricists including Royce Da 5'9", Papoose, Rah Digga, and Cory Gunz with DJ Kay Slay holding it down as the host of the 7-minute track. Each rapper steps up to the plate and showcases their lyrical prowess back-to-back as they try to outshine each other.

The latest from RJ Payne comes just a few short months after he released Leatherface 3, his second project of the year following Beautiful Payne 3.

Quotable Lyrics
Talk about the new Scarface, I go Brad Jordan on 'em, before corona
I put a hole in your son, that boy gon' need an organ donor
Smokin' on your disrespect, dead packs, stank weed
Catch me doin' the Drink Champs, make all you n***as drink pee
To withstand the fentanyl, the bricks tan, the pink keys
I did it all with quicksand, may change you n***as sink fees

RJ Payne
RJ Payne Papoose DJ Kay Slay Royce Da 5'9" Cory Gunz Rah Digga
