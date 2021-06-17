RJ Payne & Redman Rev The Chainsaw On "Blood Everywhere"

Philly emcee RJ Payne is revving the chainsaw following his new mixtape Leatherface 3: There Will Be Blood, and today the bar-slinging slasher has come through to unleash an upcoming cut from the project, teaming up with the legendary Redman and up-and-coming producer Cartune Beatz for "Blood Everywhere."

As one might expect given Payne's Leatherface alter-ego, there's a dark and grimy aesthetic to be found throughout; in that sense, it's similar to the visuals of the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, easily one of the rawest horror flicks ever made. Following his standout work on Lloyd Banks' COTI, Cartune keeps it moving behind the boards while Redman kicks things off with the hook. Though Reggie is admittedly used sparingly -- it would have been nice to hear him bodying the spooky beat -- RJ Payne more than makes up for it with a savage verse, luring you deeper into his decrepit mansion before hanging your body on the meathook.

Check out "Blood Everywhere" now, and be sure to check out RJ Payne's new mixtape Leatherface 3: There Will Be Blood.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Blicka to your head, click until your dead

These bullets will set you free, now you're Jigga with the dreads

Every scripture's a motion picture, you can vision what I said

If I speak of a threesome you can see the bitches in the bed

