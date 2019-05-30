Despite their fans insistence that they would come away with the first overall pick in the draft, the New York Knicks ended up with the third pick instead. It is believed that Zion Williamson will go number one to the New Orleans Pelicans, while Ja Morant will end up with the Memphis Grizzlies at two. RJ Barrett is considered to be the third best player available in the draft which leads many to believe that the Knicks will select the young Duke Blue Devils star.

With the NBA Draft going down on June 20th, Barrett explained just how excited he is and how he would feel if he were to be drafted by the Knicks.

"I can't wait, I've dreamed about it since I was a little kid so I'm really excited," Barrett said about the draft via SNY. "It would be a lot of fun, definitely, playing in the Garden, those bright lights and they have so much history."

The young star also explained that he's been to New York before and that he loves the city.

"New York is my favorite," Barrett said. "Every summer I visited. I have family there. That's where my mom grew up, so I've definitely been there a lot."

Barrett met with the Knicks during the Draft Combine and has he explained, they had a very productive conversation and would be comfortable with playing in their system.

