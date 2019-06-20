RJ Barrett shined as a freshman with the Duke Blue Devils this season and is projected to be a top 3 pick in the draft, with the New York Knicks being the most obvious suitor. The draft will be going down tonight in Brooklyn and Barrett is understandably excited about the prospect of being drafted to one of the most historic teams in the entire league. To mark the occasion, Barrett has outdone himself with an exceptionally clean outfit that will surely turn some heads when he takes to the stage to accept the jersey of the team he's drafted to.

From the outside, the suit looks pretty simple as he is wearing a pink suit jacket and pink pants, while a black shirt, tie, and pocket square finish off the rest of the outfit. While this looks pretty simple, Barrett revealed that the inside of the jacket actually has the Canadian flag plastered all throughout the inside which pays homage to his home country.

Barrett will be one of 60 players drafted into the league tonight and his teammate at Duke, Zion Williamson, is projected to go first overall. With the prospect of some big trades on the horizon, this could be one of the most intriguing drafts in recent memory.