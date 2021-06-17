Rizzoo Rizzoo & Stunna 4 Vegas Team Up On "Learn From Boosie"

Boosie Badazz has lived one hell of a life for someone who's only 38 years old. He beat a murder charge, was sentenced to prison during the height of his career, got shot, and continues to keep a smile on his face and the faces of his fans across the world, all while remaining as solid as possible.

Today, Rizzoo Rizzoo and Stunna 4 Vegas share a brand new single celebrating the lessons they've learned from Boosie over the years. "Learn From Boosie" is an ominous banger that has the two rappers reflecting on growing up in poverty, overcoming the odds, and staying true to the code. "I learned from Boosie we don't talk 'bout it 'til it's done/ I stacked up that bread for all them nights when it was crumbs," Rizzoo raps on the record. Stunna 4 Vegas comes through with his typical high energy, though he decreases his levels of intensity compared to usual.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gettin' money always been my motive

AMG, go fast in the motor

Don't fuck with a slime, cut the head off a cobra

Don't tell me you love me then cross me over

Paranoid, sleepin' with a pistol on the sofa