Rizzoo Rizzoo & Stunna 4 Vegas Team Up On "Learn From Boosie"

Aron A.
June 16, 2021 20:12
Learn From Boosie
Rizzoo Rizzoo Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas

Rizzoo Rizzoo & Stunna 4 Vegas drop their new collaboration.


Boosie Badazz has lived one hell of a life for someone who's only 38 years old. He beat a murder charge, was sentenced to prison during the height of his career, got shot, and continues to keep a smile on his face and the faces of his fans across the world, all while remaining as solid as possible. 

Today, Rizzoo Rizzoo and Stunna 4 Vegas share a brand new single celebrating the lessons they've learned from Boosie over the years. "Learn From Boosie" is an ominous banger that has the two rappers reflecting on growing up in poverty, overcoming the odds, and staying true to the code. "I learned from Boosie we don't talk 'bout it 'til it's done/ I stacked up that bread for all them nights when it was crumbs," Rizzoo raps on the record. Stunna 4 Vegas comes through with his typical high energy, though he decreases his levels of intensity compared to usual.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Gettin' money always been my motive
AMG, go fast in the motor
Don't fuck with a slime, cut the head off a cobra
Don't tell me you love me then cross me over
Paranoid, sleepin' with a pistol on the sofa

