Riz Ahmed Pens Breakup Letter To Britain With "The Long Goodbye" Project

March 08, 2020 18:46
The Long Goodbye
Riz Ahmed breaks up with his country.


With the arrival of his The Liong goodbye, Riz Ahmed has taken his platform to pen an open letter on the implications of essentially being rejected in Britain following the Brexit decision. For nine tracks, Athe actor and rapper weaves a narrative as he essentially breaks up with the country.

"The record is a breakup album -- but with your country," he says in a statement. "So many of us feel like we're being dumped by the place we call home, a home that we built. This album takes you on the journey of this breakup; through the stages of denial, anger, acceptance, and finally, self-love to counter the hate."

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, 2020, with the Brexit movement. Tying into the agenda of some anti-immigration supporters, Brexit also coincided with a spike in hate crimes and racial abuse throughout the UK.

