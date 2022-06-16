An actor known for his bit parts on popular television programs will be spending a significant portion of his forthcoming years in a Canadian prison. Back in March 2020, a now-24-year-old Ryan Grantham reportedly shot his 64-year-old mother in the back of the head while she was playing her piano. This week, CBC News reported that more details were shared during his sentencing, including Grantham's alleged plot to also murder Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Reports stated that immediately after killing his mother, Grantham loaded his vehicle with 12 Molotov cocktails, guns, ammunition, supplies for camping, and more. He was reportedly headed to assassinate Trudeau, as stated in Grantham's journal.

It was also shown that Grantham had a map of a local college where he planned a mass shooting, as well as violent acts at other locations. Psychologists testified that the actor shot and killed his mother so she could be spared from seeing his eruption of violence and carnage.

Grantham has racked up a resumé that boasted guest roles on Riverdale, Becoming Redwood, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. He was convicted of second-degree murder, and while that carries a life sentence, the Criminal Code of Canada states that Grantham could serve a minimum of 10 years before being eligible for parole.

"Someday, if I'm ever released from prison, I hope to continue on this path of bettering myself," Grantham reportedly told the court.

