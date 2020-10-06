Rittz Rides Slow On "Jesus Blanco" Ft. NAWF6OD

Rittz is only a few days away from releasing his forthcoming project, Picture Perfect. In a year that's been filled with uncertainty, it's surely an ironic name. But after the release of his last single, "F*cked Up Day," and the titular track, it didn't take long to pick on what direction Rittz was going with this project. It'll finally be out this Friday and ahead of its release, he's blessed fans with his latest offering, "Jesus Blanco." Teaming up with NAWF6OD, Rittz comes through with a trap cadence over an eerie beat. Even still, Rittz pulls out his machine gun flow with vivid story telling before handing it out to NAWF6OD for a show-stealing performance.

Check out Rittz new single here and keep your eyes peeled for Picture Perfect out this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been serving up folks real discrete, baby

I've been repping for the gang, CNT, baby

Shoot a gram up your nose just for me baby

I was standing on the corner with a .380

