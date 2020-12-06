Rittz Gets Into The Holiday Spirit On "Rittzmas"

Hip-hop certainly claimed its stake in holiday music but maybe, not as big as one would hope. Let's face it, holiday music is typically a drag because it's usually just covers of the same 5-10 Christmas songs. However, we've received some holiday cheer in the form of A Dipset Christmas by Jim Jones, Christmas On Death Row and the list continues.

Rittz is the latest rapper to add to hip-hop's collection of festive music. The rapper dropped off his latest project, Rittzmas earlier this week that's filled with 10 songs of pure drunken-and-stoned holiday bangers. From "Daweedgotmehigh" to "Drunk On Christmas," Rittz latest project deserves a place on this year's holiday playlist.

Check out Rittz' latest project Rittzmas below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.