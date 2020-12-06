mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rittz Gets Into The Holiday Spirit On "Rittzmas"

Aron A.
December 06, 2020 16:26
129 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Rittzmas
Rittz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Get into some holiday cheer with Rittz new project, "Rittzmas."


Hip-hop certainly claimed its stake in holiday music but maybe, not as big as one would hope. Let's face it, holiday music is typically a drag because it's usually just covers of the same 5-10 Christmas songs. However, we've received some holiday cheer in the form of A Dipset Christmas by Jim Jones, Christmas On Death Row and the list continues.

Rittz is the latest rapper to add to hip-hop's collection of festive music. The rapper dropped off his latest project, Rittzmas earlier this week that's filled with 10 songs of pure drunken-and-stoned holiday bangers. From "Daweedgotmehigh" to "Drunk On Christmas," Rittz latest project deserves a place on this year's holiday playlist.

Check out Rittz' latest project Rittzmas below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rittz Gets Into The Holiday Spirit On "Rittzmas"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject