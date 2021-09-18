Rittz Drops Off New Project "S.O.S"

From his come up with Strange Music to his recent string of releases, Rittz has been delivering nothing but heat in recent times. 2020 found him releasing his project, Picture Perfect and capping off the year with a holiday-themed album titled, Rittzmas. Less than a year after his Christmas project, and he's back in action with a brand new project titled, S.O.S. The project consists of eight songs with a run time of a little under 30 minutes. S.O.S finds Rittz taking the centre stage with his talents, without the aid of any guest features.

Check out Rittz' latest body of work below, as well as the tracklist. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.