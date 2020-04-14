When the Coronavirus pandemic was first beginning to take off, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities who revealed their diagnosis with the disease. Tom Hanks and his wife were out in Australia at the time, and they spent their recovery in isolation while out there before they returned to the United States.

As the two famed actors dealt with their bout of COVID-19, they shared a few updates along the way. Rita Wilson spread some positivity when she did her own rendition of Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Now, Rita Wilson has given her first interview since her recovery from COVID-19 with CBS This Morning. While talking to Gayle King, Wilson revealed "I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started." She said her fever reached a high of 102, and she had "chills like I never had before."

Apparently Wilson suffered more than Hanks, "He did not have as high a fever. He did not lose his sense of taste or smell, but it still took us the same time to get through it," she said.

She also revealed that she did try the controversial drug chloroquine while she was still sick, but she is hesitant to say whether or not the drug had anything to do with her recovery. "The fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't really know if it is helpful in this case."

[via]