It's safe to say that Rita Ora is having a fantastic summer. The "Let You Love Me" singer has been keeping her fans updated on Instagram with her numerous gorgeous looks as well as her Mediterranean getaways that sees her suited up in some of the cutest bikinis. The 28-year-old has been looking all kinds of fine in two-piece suits or one-piece looks and she's come through yet again for another saltwater inspired post to her feed.

The latest post may not showcase another hot bathing suit but instead, some close up shots of Rita after her beach dives. "Me: Roll me one. Cheers. Let’s take a trip to the sea side. Also Me: I can’t decide. Me again: fine just roll another one," she captioned the post.

Rita Ora previously opened up on how she finds self-confidence on days she feels low but she has to get on stage and give it her all for her fans.

"I remember that I’m not just doing this for myself and that they’re are 10.8 million people following me on my Instagram so I just have to suck it up and not be selfish on days where you feel like you just want to stay in or something," she explained. "I take my position as a role model very seriously. I appreciate and admire doing it. No matter how corny it sounds I really do." And that's why we like her.