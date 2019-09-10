Years ago, singer Rita Ora once called Roc Nation her home after signing a 10-year contract. However, in 2015 the British bombshell filed a lawsuit against her label, accusing them of letting her career fall by the wayside as they pursued the representation of athletes and other artists. She wanted her ties to the Roc to be severed, and in 2016, the artist and the famed label reached a settlement out of court.

Two years later, Ora told the U.K. publication Sunday Times that she felt Roc Nation neglected her because of her gender. "I want to find the right word here, and maybe this is my interpretation, but I do feel I got discriminated against because I was a woman," she said at the time. "I almost felt, maybe this is just my interpretation, I could have had a better chance if I’d been male."

In a recent interview, Ora continued to talk about her days with Roc Nation, this time sharing how she felt when she was going head-to-head with the label in court. "I was going through sh*t," she told the Daily Star. "I definitely had a bit of worry and yeah, I was fearful of my life because this is my life. My music is all I know so for me I was definitely scared." She added, "I don't know if depressed is the right word but I was definitely scared."

Ora also said that she was fearful that she would never be allowed to perform again and was "lonely," but she's thankful that she's been able to rebuild, especially with the release of her sophomore album, Phoenix.