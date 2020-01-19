Rita Ora often posts thirst traps on Instagram and they often elicit responses from Diplo. Earlier this week, after showing her bare body on her IG story, Ora posted a photo of herself splayed across a couch in lingerie. Diplo popped up in the comments of this sensual shot, gushing, "I'd let you run over me with a car even tho you don't have a drivers license."

There have been dating rumours circulating about Rita Ora and Diplo for years, but since no permanent union seems to have materialized, it may be more likely that they are just friends. However, that doesn't stop the speculation that arises every time the super-producer lusts over Ora's posts. On Saturday, she shared a slideshow of her soaking the sun in the pool. She declared that "Today was a good day" and, in response, Diplo declared "That's cute."

While people may be wondering whether these interactions mean that Diplo and Ora are an item, there may be evidence to the contrary. He was recently spotted vacationing in Mexico with DJ and YouTube, Chantel Jeffries. If neither Ora or Jeffries are to his liking, singer Sia has expressed great interest in getting intimate with him, no strings attached.