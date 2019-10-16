Now that summer is clearly over, any chance to be reminded of the warm months and hotter days goes a long way and Rita Ora has done just that with a share to Instagram that takes us back to her holiday in Greece. The "Let You Love Me" singer posted a gallery on her Instagram from her previous visit to the stunning Amanzoe luxury resort that looks out to the Aegean Sea.

"I’m on a 16-hour flight from Dubai to La and I’ve gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is. I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind," she captioned the post.

The photos showcase her fit physique and sexy two-piece bikinis as she lounged, tanned and relaxed at both the pool and ocean.

In other Rita news, the singer opened up about her legal battle with Roc Nation and how she feared for her career during the court battles. "I was going through shit," she explained. "I definitely had a bit of worry and yeah, I was fearful of my life because this is my life. My music is all I know so for me I was definitely scared." She added, "I don't know if depressed is the right word but I was definitely scared."

Things seem to be going well for Rita now that the latter is in the past.