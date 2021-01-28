The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its second full year, and many people have been growing increasingly tireless of the strict regulations in place to prevent the further spread of the virus. Celebrities, in particular, have been moving through the pandemic as if it were not real. Rita Ora is the latest to join the string of celebrities who have thrown unsafe large-scale events. She got busted last November for throwing a huge birthday party, and even more details about the police-raided event are now emerging.



Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN

Rita Ora threw a lavish 30th birthday party in west London back in November during the country's second national lockdown. The Casa Cruz restaurant in London's Notting Hill was the venue of choice for the songstress, and according to the review application from Met Police, a CCTV blackout was put in place so her celebrity friends could sneak into the back of the venue.

Venue boss Scottie Bharttarai told police he was offered upwards of $7,000 to break the rules from Ora and her reps, and the original plan was only to have seven people attend. Nearly 20 people had shown up by 9pm.

Metropolitan police in the city have come out to say the incident was the most ridiculous violation of lockdown precautions. "The incident on the night was one of the most egregious, and certainly the most notorious, breaches of the regulations committed on licensed premises," said a spokesperson for Met Police Charles Holland.

These comments were made at the review for the restaurant's license, which was made by the Met Police after they were called the night of the party. Bhattarai has since been dismissed from his position as well.

The Kensington and Chelsea Council licensing sub-committee will make their decision on the fate of the restaurant at a later date.

[via]