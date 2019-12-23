Rita Ora just finished with up filming the upcoming Oliver Twist film that had people thinking she was dating her co-star and since the project has come to a wrap, the 29-year-old singer has headed to sea for what looks to be a vacation on a yacht. Rita has been luckily enough to enjoy a few getaways this year (that we've kept you updated on) and this latest one sees her looking more than slim than ever as she poses on a yacht and reflects on her year and the projects to drop in 2020.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alongside a string of images in a blue and green bikini, Rita shared a caption that teased just a few of the exciting things she has in store for the new year.

"Holiday starts now. 2019...it’s been...busy...one movie Oliver Twist (can’t wait for you all to see it next year!) one world tour one tv show 5 campaigns a few magazine covers 4 music videos, prepping for 2020...launched my own tequila @prosperotequila which got ranked top 10 first year!! (number 7) won a Latin AMA award with my girls Anita and Sofia for RIP to the BS! hmmmm what else? It’ll come to me, it’s late and I’m tired while I’m posting this but I love you and I get moushiiii on vacation so deal with it...I’m grateful and ready for 2020," she wrote. Peep more of her bikini looks below.