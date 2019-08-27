Rita Ora is seemingly one of many Londoners who are recovering from the insane partying that went down this past weekend in the city for the annual Notting Hill Carnival. The party runs for two days and has been going strong since 1966 welcoming people from all over the world to wine and grind to some beloved Soca, dancehall and calypso music.

One act who knows a thing or two about Notting Hill Carnival is fellow Londoner Rita Ora who showed off her attendance at the event on Instagram. The "Let You Love Me" singer wore a see-through pink sparkly two-piece dress and opted for no bra in the top leaving little to the imagination. "WEST LDN GAL 👧🏼 CARNI 2019," she captioned a gallery of images on Instagram.

"What I look for when I make style choices really comes down to who I want to be that day. I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature," Rita explained when discussing her style choice. “I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.