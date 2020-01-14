After fearing for her career during a legal battle against Roc Nation, Rita Ora is getting back on her feet and she's finally capable of focusing all her energy into the creation of new music. Currently serving as a panellist on The Masked Singer UK, the singer is constantly in the public eye, which she clearly loves. Even when her productivity was at a low-point in recent years, she still managed to keep her name in the news through her activity on social media. Thirst trap after thirst trap, Rita Ora figured out how to gravitate attention toward her and she's aware of how beneficial it was to her confidence so she's back at it again, sharing sultry snaps for the world to see.

Stripping off all her clothes in a recent photo, Rita Ora used solely strawberries to cover her body in an upload to her Instagram story. She posed in the mirror and covered herself with emojis, ensuring that nobody gets too much of a show, before coming through on a more permanent addition to her page.

Sharing an additional picture of herself all sprawled out on the couch in a blue lace bodysuit, Rita Ora captured the eyes and hearts of everyone in her comments, earning a number of responses from her famous friends. Diplo even came through with a hilarious reaction, writing: "I'd let you run over me with a car even tho you don't have a drivers license."

Take a look at Ora's new photos below.