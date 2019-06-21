Rita Ora Dances Her Heart Out In "Ritual" Music Video

Stream Rita Ora's latest video offering

Rita Ora, Tiesto and Jonas Blue dropped off a collaborative track at the top of the month and now we've been blessed with the official video to take us into the weekend. "Ritual" is much of what you'd expect from a track with Tiesto's name slapped on it, offering upbeat yet mellow production all the same time.

The video sees Rita rocking a white crop top with blue jeans, dancing her heart out and singing about someone always being her number one. "We had such a blast putting together this piece of art for you and I hope you love it as much as I do," Rita wrote on Instagram about the video.

"Ritual" climbed the charts and peaked at #14 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs earlier this month which means it will probably be on repeat throughout the summer on a radio near you. Stream the new visual and let us know what you think in the comments.