"Only Want You" singer, Rita Ora, is facing major backlash from fans after throwing herself a 30th birthday party in London over the weekend. According to Entertainment Tonight, 30 of Ora's closest friends were in attendance, including Cara Delevingne, despite the UK being in lockdown until December 2. After realizing she was in hot water after the secrecy of her party was compromised, Ora issued an apology via her Instagram story, apologizing for disregarding the rules of lockdown, in hopes of saving face and not becoming the next victim of cancel culture.

"Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday," she wrote. "It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK."

She went on, explaining that she takes full responsibility for her lapse in judgement. "I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe," she continued. "Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."

Additionally, Ora voluntarily paid the £10,000 fine for her gathering.

[via]