30 year-old Rita Ora and 45 year-old Taika Waititi have been rumored to be seeing each other since the end of winter, however a brand new photograph of the duo embracing each other, alongside actress Tessa Thompson, has sparked newfound interest in their relationship.

Ora, who once dated Robert Kardashian, has had an eventful year after throwing an illegal birthday party in January that broke local COVID-19 protocols. Ora is now rebuilding her image whilst filming a new season of The Voice in Australia.

The photo, reportedly taken at Waititi's home in Australia, shows the women on either side of the director kissing as Waititi rests his arms on both of them. Other photographs show them in similarly intimate positions.





Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi at Comic-Con in 2019 - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images



Waititi and Thompson are in the country shooting the new installment of Marvel’s Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder, which Waititi is directing and Thompson is returning to star as Valkyrie.

Ora came out as bisexual in 2018 in her song “Girls”, featuring other prominent women like Charli XCX and Cardi B. Thompson came out as bisexual that same year, although she is known for keeping her love life private.

Rumors initially began about Ora and Waititi’s relationship in April, when Ora posted a picture of the two embracing each other on Instagram. It seems the trio has been in close contact for the past few weeks, as Tessa Thompson was included in the same IG photo gallery, though without Waititi.

Waititi ended his seven year marriage with Chelsea Winstanley in 2018.

