Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have gotten engaged according to a report from the U.K.'s The Sun. The couple apparently made “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other and intend to get married at a “low-key” ceremony.

Later this summer, they will put on a more high-profile celebration.

“This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand," a source told The Sun. "It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”



The source added that, “They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.' It’s actually really romantic and just exactly the way they are together."

Ora and Waititi were first rumored to be dating after a picture of them kissing in Sydney surfaced in May 2021. The couple made their red carpet debut a few months later in August at The Suicide Squad premiere.

Waititi was previously married to Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he shares two daughters, 10-year-old Te Hinekahu and 6-year-old Matewa Kiritapu. The couple divorced in 2020.

The Sun says that the two plan to marry as soon as they get a break from their work. Waititi is currently helming an untitled project set in the Star Wars universe; however, the franchise is keeping details sparse.

