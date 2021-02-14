mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rita Ora & Gunna Team Up With David Guetta & Imanbek For EDM Pop Banger

Alexander Cole
February 14, 2021 10:09
Gunna lends his talents to Rita Ora's new David Guetta & Imanbek produced track "Big."


Rita Ora has been steadily within the pop realm for quite some time now, and from time to time, she likes to go the EDM route. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that she decided to link up with David Guetta and newcomer Imanbek for a brand new EDM anthem called "Big." In fact, this track also features the likes of Gunna, who is poised to become a favorite among pop stars looking for a rap feature.

The track has upbeat energy to it as the production is filled with heavy synths and loud drums that accentuate Ora's voice. The lyrics are fairly braggadocios and Gunna adds a nice melodic verse that helps bring the track into a new direction. Overall, it's a solid collab and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blame it on the city how I'm ballin' (How I'm ballin')
Pick it up, the money always callin' (Always callin')
She gon' touch the ceiling for a sinner (For a sinner)
Dark shades and a blurry morning

