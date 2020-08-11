Rita Ora has been very open about her upbringing and her heritage, speaking about her Albanian roots and how her family escaped the war-torn area several decades ago. She has embraced her identity but still, she manages to find herself in dramatic situations like this one.

After people on Twitter re-surfaced a couple of photos of Rita Ora wearing an afro and box braids, the 29-year-old was accused of blackfishing for much of her career.

"Finding out Rita Ora isn't black at all and both of her parents are white Albanians is so trippy. The girl's BEEN blackfishing," wrote one user on Twitter in a post that racked up over 109,000 likes.

In her defense, Rita Ora has been very vocal about how frustrated she has been that people assume her race but, with that in mind, people were quick to point out how she regularly wears hairstyles that were popularized by Black women, egging it on.

The tweet has gone viral, sparking a conversation about cultural appropriation and blackfishing.

The recording artist has not commented on the controversy, going silent on Twitter and allowing this to hopefully run its course.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What do you think Rita Ora should do to clear this up? Is a simple statement even enough?

[via]