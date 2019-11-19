mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RiskTaker D-Boy Drops Off "Feeling Like Dex" Mixtape

Erika Marie
November 19, 2019 01:24
Feeling Like Dex
RiskTaker D-Boy

This is his second release this year.


RiskTaker D-Boy hasn't had the easiest life, but when he was sent to prison, the rapper decided to utilize his time behind bars by writing. Inspired by the late-great Tupac Shakur and hometown hero Eminem, Detroit-born D-Boy began crafting his lyrical skills. The rapper moved to Atlanta with his father when he was young and fell into the wrong crowd, so after doing his stint in jail, he returned home to the Motor City.

It was back in March when D-Boy dropped his debut project Turnpikes and Tollbooths, and now months later he's sharing his follow-up Feeling Like Dex. Features on the 12-track project include additional vocals from RMC Mike, Oba Rowland, Snapp Dogg, and Rio Da Young OG. Production credits include Reuel, HebeFreshASF/1800, DamnJonBoi, Helluva, Ant Beats, and YouKnowThisDC. Give it a  listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro produced by Reuel
2. Wanne Be
3. Man Purse produced by Reuel
4. Dope Sells feat. RMC Mike produced by HebeFreshASF/1800
5. Hoes produced by Reuel
6. Opps Outside produced by Reuel
7. Five Seven produced by DamnJonBoi
8. Never Seen Nothing ft. Oba Rowland
9. They Needed Us produced by Helluva
10. Body Bag ft. Snapp Dogg produced by Ant Beats
11. Sit Down ft. Rio Da Young OG produced by YouKnowThisDC
12. Choppa Vibes produced by Reuel

