Rising Compton Star Azjah Releases "1:03 A.M."

Azjah might not have reached mainstream consciousness yet but it'll happen with time. The rising Compton singer has been winning over audiences with projects like Princess Diaries and 2020's ON ONE. Between the regional buzz she's secured in Los Angeles and the critical acclaim she's earned, Azjah is well on her way to becoming the next artist to blow out of CPT.

On Friday, Azjah came through with her latest and biggest project to date, 1:03 A.M. The rapper's latest project includes the recently released singles, March's "Purple Reign" and "Soul Ties" which arrived a week before the album. Though features are kept minimal, Azjah taps Mayhrenate and Yung Bleu who appears on "Nobody."

Check out Azjah's latest project below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.