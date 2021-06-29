mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rising Compton Star Azjah Releases "1:03 A.M."

Aron A.
June 29, 2021 18:25
40 Views
00
0
CoverCover

1:03 A.M.
Azjah

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Azjah releases her new project featuring a collaboration with Yung Bleu.


Azjah might not have reached mainstream consciousness yet but it'll happen with time. The rising Compton singer has been winning over audiences with projects like Princess Diaries and 2020's ON ONE. Between the regional buzz she's secured in Los Angeles and the critical acclaim she's earned, Azjah is well on her way to becoming the next artist to blow out of CPT. 

On Friday, Azjah came through with her latest and biggest project to date, 1:03 A.M. The rapper's latest project includes the recently released singles, March's "Purple Reign" and "Soul Ties" which arrived a week before the album. Though features are kept minimal, Azjah taps Mayhrenate and Yung Bleu who appears on "Nobody."

Check out Azjah's latest project below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rising Compton Star Azjah Releases "1:03 A.M."
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject