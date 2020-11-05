Rising Canadian Rapper TwoTiime Reflects On New Single "Bigger Issues"

Canada's TwoTiime has been steadily climbing the ranks. The release of "Hood Cry" put him on the map and since then, he's kept the momentum going with even more music. This past week, he unleashed his latest single, "Bigger Issues," a follow-up to August's "Up2Me." Produced by GloryGainz, "Bigger Issues" finds TwoTiime reflecting on keeping his eye on the prize and making sure that his family is good.

"Everybody goes through issues in life but has a hard time solving them," TwoTiime said of the new record. "'Bigger Issues' talks about certain situations I've gone through, and people close to me have gone through and I used to hear that line a lot, 'Anyways I got Bigger Issues,' you could be thinking about buying a Jordan suit but your rent needs to be paid. I got bigger issues."

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Cold hearted, I'm trying to be the next up

Always reppin' for the block, throw my West up

I'll be the first one in my hood with a Tesla

